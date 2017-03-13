Trucker held for court in fatal I-81 crash

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Texas truck driver has been ordered held for trial in the death of another trucker on Interstate 81 two months ago.

A district judge on Monday found enough evidence against 56-year-old Alan Kegel to order all counts to Cumberland County Court.

Kegel is charged with a felony count of accidents involving death or personal injury and seven related summary offenses for the Jan. 13 crash near the Mechanicsburg exit in Silver Spring Township. Zivko Lakic, 24, of Bronx, New York, was standing off the roadway next to his tractor-trailer when he was struck and killed.

Kegel told police he was fatigued and “may have fallen asleep” before he side-swiped the other truck. He said he knew there was damage to his truck tractor because debris flew into the cab when the impact smashed his passenger side window and mirror, charging documents state.

Kegel told police he pulled over farther up the interstate to inspect his truck, but he said he continued to a truck stop to sleep and report the incident because he believed it “was not a big deal.”

He denied knowing he struck a person, police said.

Kegel remains jailed in Cumberland County Prison on $150,000 cash bail. A formal arraignment is scheduled for May 18.

