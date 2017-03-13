Ten homes damaged by fire in Harrisburg Sunday

A very tough weekend for members of the Harrisburg Fire Department but tonight, they were strong and pushed through, which is what Chief Enterline said Lieutenant Devoe would have wanted.

“I can’t recall a week or a month that’s been like this for us,” Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline said.

First, a funeral Friday for fellow firefighter Lt. Dennis Devoe, followed by a fire that would leave a 3-year-old girl dead. Devastation as firefighters lost one of their own on the way there.

“It was a family member we lost it wasn’t just somebody else it was a family member. We’re also grieving, we lost a child in a fire and we still have two more that are in critical condition. That has effected the guys that made the rescues of those kids and we had tears in our eyes talking about it because they couldn’t get to the kids quick enough,” Enterline said.

But the fire happening around 3 p.m. Sunday hits even closer to home.

“It is very eerie that we’re just a block away from where Lt. Devoe was taken from him,” Enterline said.

Neighbors stood by for hours watching as crews clean up what’s left.

“It’s a lot of memories. I’m 51 years old and I’ve been walking through this neighborhood probably since I was about 8-years-old,” Shawn Wilson said, whose friends lost their homes in the fire.

“Memories last in your mind forever but there’s a lot of pictures and stuff that we can’t get back so it’s just a really sad situation,” Shanta Mills said, whose grandmother lost her home.

Now several families are being helped by the Red Cross, as crews work to determine what started the fire that effected ten homes; three of them a complete loss.

“The men and women of this bureau fire busted their humps today and it proves that we are resilient and we’re going to remain strong and continue to be strong during this trying time that we have right now, and we’re going to come out stronger on the other end,” Enterline

One of the firefighters suffered a minor injury to his knee but he is expected to be okay. The chief said they are going to be watching for hot spots over the next few days.

