Sunflower Gala to raise money for victims of domestic violence

The upcoming Sunflower Gala at West Shore Country Club will raise money for local victims of domestic violence.

Domestic Violence Services of Cumberland/Perry Counties uses the money for services such as a 24-hour emergency shelter.

This year’s event is inspired, in part, by Toni Myers, who lost her life to domestic violence.

To learn about the event and Toni’s story, watch the above video and visit http://www.dvscp.org/.

