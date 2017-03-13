State prepares for powerful snowstorm

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gov. Tom Wolf says it is important for people to be prepared for snow-related hazards.

In a press conference Monday, Wolf noted that driving will be dangerous and the best thing to do is stay home Tuesday.

“We will have road crews on interstates and the Turnpike,” Wolf said. “Tuesday will be the best day to stay home so the plows can get the work done in a timely manner.”

Speed limits were reduced on interstates and the Turnpike to 45 mph, and big vehicles were banned for a period of time so the roads can be treated.

“The goal is to try and make sure that trucks and buses that will be coming through Pennsylvania will stop and get off the roads,” Wolf said. “We don’t want our roads to become parking lots.”

Wolf says that nearly 700 members of the Pennsylvania National Guard will be deployed throughout Pennsylvania.

“They will provide a wide variety of services,” Wolf said. “A lot of them being in the northeast where we will likely see the heaviest snow accumulation.”

Richard Flynn, Director of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, says they will be in constant contact with agencies at all levels.

“We have spoken with all the county agencies,” Flynn said. “We want to make sure they have the additional resources needed to get through the storm.”

Flynn says they have reached out to community-based organizations, including the American Red Cross, to make sure that all are in on the planning effort.

