Snow emergency declared in Lebanon

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – A snow emergency has been declared for the city beginning at 8 p.m. Monday until further notice.

Parking is not allowed and drivers must have snow tires or chains on snow emergency routes, which are:

– Quentin Road, from Duke Street to Cornwall Road;

– 12th Street, from Cumberland to Walnut;

– 10th Street, from Maple Street to Quentin Road;

– Ninth Street, from Cornwall Road to Maple Street;

– Eighth Street, from Orange to Maple;

– Lincoln Avenue, from Walnut to Maple;

– Fifth Avenue, from Walnut to Cumberland;

– Maple Street, from Ninth to 10th;

– Lehman Street, from 14th to Lincoln Avenue;

– Cumberland Street, from 16th Street to Fifth Avenue;

– Walnut Street, from 12th Street to Fifth Avenue;

– Orange Street, from Eighth Street to Cornwall Road;

– Cornwall Road, from Quentin Road to Orange Street;

– Third Street, from Cumberland Street to Hathaway Park; and

– Mifflin Street, from Ninth to 10th (except south side).

Residents may park free on city lots with meters during the snow emergency.

The city also advised Maple Street residents between Lincoln Avenue and Ninth Street to remove their cars – even though it is not designated as a snow emergency route – because plows frequently pass through that area.

Residents have 24 hours after the snow ends to clear sidewalks.

