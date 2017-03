Radio Shack is filing for bankruptcy for the second time in just over two years.

The electronics retailer will close 187 stores this month.

More than 1800 of Radio Shack’s nearly 6,000 employees will be affected.

The company will continue to evaluate what to do with its remaining locations during the bankruptcy process.

