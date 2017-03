Celebrity fitness trainer Richard Simmons is doing just fine, according to his publicist.

The fitness guru, 68, has been keeping out of the public eye in recent years.

A recent podcast called “Missing Richard Simmons” alleged that Simmons had not been seen in public for more than 1,000 days. It has gone viral is the number one downloaded podcast right now. It was launched last month by a man who calls himself a friend of the fitness legend.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...