Police seek tips in North Lebanon skimming case

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to identify two men who placed a skimming device on a fuel pump at a North Lebanon Township gas station.

The skimmer was placed on a pump at Blouch’s Mobil Mini-Mart during the beginning of March and removed on March 8. Multiple victims have reported their credit card information was compromised during that time, state police in Jonestown said.

Investigators said one of the men was wearing a blue, long-sleeved shirt with a Superman logo. They were driving a black SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Trailblazer or Suburban.

The stolen credit card information was used to withdraw money from ATMs and make fraudulent purchases in the Carlisle and Dillsburg areas, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Dreisbach at the Jonestown station, 717-865-2194, and reference incident number PA2017-240003.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...