Pennsylvania sets travel restrictions during winter storm

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Speed limits will be reduced and some large commercial vehicles won’t be allowed on interstates in central and eastern Pennsylvania beginning at 10 p.m.

The speed limit will be 45 mph on all interstates and expressways east of Interstate 99 and including I-99, which runs from the Bedford exit of the turnpike north to Interstate 80 near Bellefonte.

Gov. Tom Wolf said tandem truck trailers, empty trailers, towed trailers, buses, recreational vehicles and motorcycles will be banned on the highways.

The turnpike will have the same speed and vehicle restrictions from the Bedford Interchange east to New Jersey and on the entire Northeastern extension.

PennDOT is also canceling all superload permits for movement on Tuesday.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...