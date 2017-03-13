PennDOT preparations for snow has already begun

HARRISBURG, PA (WHTM) – PennDOT is already preparing for the massive snow storm on its way to the Mid-State.

More than 300 salt and plow trucks are expected to be tending to the roads within the next 48 hours period they are working 12-hour shifts, 12 hours on 12 hours off in an effort to keep you safe.

PennDOT recommends when the snow begins if you don’t need to be on the road, stay off!

If you are able to stay home be sure to have these items ready: snow shovel, snow brush, ice scraper, batteries for flashlights and plenty of food and water.

