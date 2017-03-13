PennDOT preparations for snow has already begun

Christine McLarty Published:

HARRISBURG, PA (WHTM) – PennDOT is already preparing for the massive snow storm on its way to the Mid-State.

More than 300 salt and plow trucks are expected to be tending to the roads within the next 48 hours period they are working 12-hour shifts, 12 hours on 12 hours off in an effort to keep you safe.

PennDOT recommends when the snow begins if you don’t need to be on the road, stay off!

If you are able to stay home be sure to have these items ready: snow shovel, snow brush, ice scraper, batteries for flashlights and plenty of food and water.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s