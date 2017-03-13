Ex-Penn State administrators plead guilty in Sandusky abuse case

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two former Penn State administrators have pleaded guilty in their handling of the Jerry Sandusky child molestation scandal.

Former vice president Gary Schultz and former athletic director Tim Curley pleaded guilty Monday in Dauphin County Court to a misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Both will be sentenced in about three months.

Former university president Graham Spanier, who’s also charged in the case, did not enter a plea. Jury selection in his case is scheduled to begin Monday.

Prosecutors say Spanier, Schultz, and Curley handled a complaint in 2001 from Mike McQueary, a graduate assistant at the time, who reported that he saw the then-retired Sandusky sexually abusing a boy in a shower at the football team’s locker facilities.

The administrators told Sandusky he was not allowed to bring children to the campus and they notified his charity for children, The Second Mile, but they did not file a report with police or child welfare authorities.

Schultz and Curley were arrested in 2011. Spanier was charged in 2012. Their cases dragged on for years because of a dispute about their representation during a grand jury appearance in Harrisburg with Penn State’s then-chief counsel Cynthia Baldwin. The administrators thought Baldwin was representing them, but she went before the same grand jury as a witness and testified about what they told her – in what they thought was confidence.

Superior Court ruled last year that Baldwin shouldn’t have testified against the former administrators during the proceedings and threw out many of the more serious charges.

Sandusky, a former assistant football coach, was found guilty in 2012 of sexually abusing 10 boys. He is appealing his 45-count conviction and his 30- to 60-year prison sentence. A hearing is scheduled next week in Bellefonte.

