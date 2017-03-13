One man recovering after stabbing

Middlesex Township, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is in the hospital after a stabbing in Cumberland County.

It happened just after 8 p.m. Sunday on the first block of Wolf Bridge Road in Middlesex Township.

Police say the man was stabbed twice in the back and was taken to the hospital.

There is no word on his condition.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

