New Salem man in motorized wheelchair struck and killed by car

NEW SALEM, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man in a motorized wheelchair was struck and killed Sunday evening while crossing a road in New Salem Borough.

Oliver F. Beaghan Jr., 51, was crossing the 300 block of North Main Street when he was struck around 8:40 p.m., West Manchester Township police said. He died at York Hospital around 9:20 p.m.

Police said the driver of the car that hit Beaghan was not injured and is cooperating with investigators.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Officer D.W. Coates at 717-792-9514.

