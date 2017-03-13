Man charged with homicide after victim dies of stab wounds

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has been charged in a fatal stabbing Sunday in Cumberland County.

The Sentinel reports Mark Jante, 58, is charged with felony criminal homicide and felony aggravated assault in a stabbing in the first block of Wolf Bridge Road in Middlesex Township.

According to court documents, Jante called 911 around 8:10 p.m. Sunday to report that he stabbed his “buddy” who was in need of medical help.

Police said they arrived to find Jante with blood on him and smelling of alcohol.

The victim was flown to Penn State Hershey Medical Center where he died as a result of his wounds, documents state.

According to police, Jante stated he was drinking all day with the victim and admitted to stabbing the man.

Jante is in Cumberland County Prison without bail.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...