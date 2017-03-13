Major winter storm starting tonight and continuing through Tuesday

The cold air in place today will set the stage for tonight’s developing storm. The storm is located in the Midwest this morning and will eventually “jump” to the coast and transfer its energy into a Nor’easter tonight, working its way up the east coast tomorrow. Expect temperatures in the mid 30s this afternoon after a cold start to the day. Some sunshine early will give way to increasing clouds as the storm approaches. Today will be dry and quiet, so any plans that need to be made for preparations purposes can be done through early this evening. Snow will develop tonight after 9pm from south to north across the viewing area. As the storm intensifies off the coast, snow will become heavy overnight and through early Tuesday morning. The heaviest snow will fall between 3am-9am Tuesday morning and could fall at 1-3″ per hour rates.

Tomorrow will be a snowy and windy day for the entire region. Even after the batch of heaviest snow falls tomorrow morning, accumulating snow will continue through the mid afternoon. This will make for 12-20″ totals across the viewing area. This means that most places will see around a foot of snow from this storm. At this time, we don’t believe many locations will get close to that 20″ mark except those isolated areas that see heavy banding early Tuesday morning and the areas where the snow may hang on late into the day Tuesday. Still, even a foot of snow is impressive and will make travel nearly impossible tomorrow. Take precautions now. Heading into Tuesday night, the winds pick up and blowing and drifting of snow will likely occur into Wednesday too. The weather should return to quieter conditions later this week, but temperatures remain chilly and there won’t be a lot of melting happening so this snow will likely stick around for a while. We will post updates through the day.

Looking at some model guidance this morning, there are some signs that those higher totals, toward 20″ may be hard to come by. Some models indicate a westward jog in the track. That could mean some mixing later tomorrow as the storm moves up the coast, especially the farther southeast you live in the viewing area. If that happens, it would limit those snow totals slightly. The second thing being noticed is the presence of a dry wedge of air working its way into the region by lunchtime tomorrow. If that happens, it would shut off the brunt of accumulating snow early, and again limit the areas that see those higher numbers. As we continue to get information and new data, we will update this discussion accordingly. Most areas are still on track for at least a foot of snow.

