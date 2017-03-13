Lancaster man gets decade in prison for shooting man over ‘young bull’ comment

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A 23-year-old Lancaster man will serve at least a decade in prison for shooting a man over an exchange of words.

Judge Merrill Spahn, Jr. ordered William A. Clark to serve 10 to 20 years in prison Thursday in Lancaster County Court.

Clark’s sentence comes after he pleaded guilty to felony aggravated assault and related charges for the Dec. 2015 shooting incident on S. Marshall Street.

Police say Clark opened fire after the man called him a “young bull. Clark waited until the man left a corner store for him to shot him in the arm and leg.

A witness told police Clark became enraged after the comment was made.

Clark threatened the victim, then returned a short time later and opened fire, according to police.

Lancaster police filed charges.

