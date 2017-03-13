If you have to drive, build this winter driving kit

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State officials say people should stay home if they don’t have to drive during the winter storm, but what if you must travel?

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency advises drivers have a winter car kit of essential items in case they become stranded.

The recommended kit includes several blankets, sleeping bags, as well as an extra set of mittens, socks, and a wool cap to keep warm. Drivers should also pack rain gear and extra clothes, and PEMA recommends extra newspapers for insulation.

Your kit should also include canned fruit and nuts, a non-electric can opener, and bottled water.

To get your car moving again, keep a small shovel, a small sack of sand for generating traction under the wheels, a set of tire chains or traction mats, and booster cables. Also, pack a brightly colored cloth to use as a flag.

Your first aid kit should include any necessary medications and a pocket knife, and you’ll also want to have flashlights with extra batteries, matches, plastic bags for sanitation, and small tools such as pliers, a wrench and screwdriver.

