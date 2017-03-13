Harrisburg officials preparing for snow storm

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg City officials are working to make sure they’re able to keep their streets clear during this week’s snow storm.

A snow emergency was declared in Harrisburg on Monday evening, which will last until 6 a.m. Wednesday. The emergency may be extended depending on the amount of snow that falls in the city.

Residents are being asked to make sure their vehicles are not parked on snow emergency routes, which are marked throughout the city. They’re also being asked to follow street sweeping signs.

The city will have 16 plows, with drivers working a 16 hour shift, between 10 p.m. Monday night and 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. At that point, the city plans to bring in contractors to continue clearing the streets as needed.

“Our police and our fire will be out tonight, knocking on doors, and working very hard to get people to move their cars off of those snow emergency routes,” said Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse. “All of our crews are mobilized and ready to go.”

Residents will be allowed to park their cars for free at the Locust Street parking garage. They will need to bring their driver’s license in order to verify their address. They are asked to remove their cars by 8 a.m. Wednesday, though that time may be extended, along with the snow emergency.

