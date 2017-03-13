Harrisburg declares snow emergency

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Mayor Eric Papenfuse has declared a snow emergency in the city from 6 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Parking is not permitted on snow emergency routes. City residents can use the Locust Street garage for free parking beginning tonight until 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Papenfuse said all city crews are being mobilized. Sixteen crews will work a 16-hour shift beginning at 10 p.m. Private contractors will be brought in to help.

The snow will be dumped on City Island.

