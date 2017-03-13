Hardware stores busy ahead of predicted storm

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – Matt Schaub bought a snow shovel for the first time this winter on Monday. He said it was the last thing he needed to prepare for the winter storm.

“[I have] bread, milk, salt, gas for my snow shovel,” he said. “I think I’m ready to go.”

Mark Foreman, general manager of Longenecker’s True Value in Manheim, said a few days ago they had their winter supplies in storage.

“Sales were good very early in the winter,” he said. “I think people remember the giant storm we had last winter. Once December came around and it just wasn’t materializing, and in January and February, we sold almost nothing. That’s one of the reasons we have good supplies now.”

Frank Swade said he thought he was done with winter when he was playing golf two weeks ago, but instead he was one of many getting ready for a potentially historic March snow.

“You can never count March out,” he said.

