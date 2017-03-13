Gov. Wolf: Stay home, be prepared

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gov. Tom Wolf is asking Pennsylvanians to stay home during the winter storm if they don’t have to travel.

He’s asking employers to make arrangements so their workers don’t have to leave their homes.

Wolf said the heavy snow, followed by high winds, will make travel treacherous. He said people who drive will be putting themselves and others at risk.

The governor announced Monday afternoon that nearly 700 members of the Pennsylvania National Guard will be deployed during the storm.

Wolf said the heavy snow could cause power outages, down trees and limbs, and put stress on roofs.

He said residents should make sure they have plenty of food, water, blankets and other essentials.

