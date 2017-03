Are you feeling a little sluggish after losing an hour this weekend?

That’s why the Monday after Daylight Saving Time is known as National Napping Day.

Studies have shown that short, 10 to 20 minute naps work wonders for productivity.

National Napping Day was started in 1999 to coincide with Daylight Saving because people are more “nap ready” after springing forward.

