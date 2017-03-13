Crowds storm grocery stores before winter storm

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – Ahead of the big storm, people stormed grocery stores to get the essentials, expecting to be stuck inside tomorrow.

It’s the chatter in the dairy aisle of Enola’s new Weis Market.

“Hope you’re getting a lot of stuff for the snowstorm, right?” Bonnie Malakin said to her friend.

She’s stocking up on bread, milk, and microwavable goods for her family of four.

“I think the governor is going to close the roads later,” Malakin said, “so we need to have a lot of food.”

Store manager Andrew Campbell says they got extra deliveries over the weekend. Sales typically quadruple before a storm.

“This one we knew a little more ahead of tomorrow,” Campbell said, “so Saturday, we really started seeing push on it, and then yesterday was really big.”

It’s not advised you leave your house after nine Monday night. But if you have to, Campbell says they will be open all night and all Tuesday.

Two little girls in the checkout line are ready.

“We’re going to play in the snow, and go sledding,” the Klein sisters said.

Alyssa Klein, their mom, is happy their kitchen will be ready, too.

“We got some bread, yogurt pouches, milk,” she said.

