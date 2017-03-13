Community remember Lt. Dennis DeVoe, married father of four

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf has ordered flags in Dauphin and York Counties to fly at half-staff in honor of fire Lt. Dennis DeVoe. He passed away Saturday evening. Police say a driver under the influence t-boned him while he was responding to a house fire.

Black bunting lines the outside of the Mount Pleasant Fire Company #8. That’s where Lt. DeVoe worked. His co-workers and the community are remembering him as a hero.

Devoe tried to make it to a raging house fire along Lexington Street in Harrisburg Friday evening. Taya Butler lives nine houses away from the home where the fire broke out. It took the life of three-year-old Ashanti Hughes.

“Somebody who lost their life trying to save lives is kind of hard for everybody,” Butler said.

The community is in shock to learn DeVoe passed away at Penn State Hershey Medical Hospital.

“He was trying to get here to do his job, trying to help other people, and he lost his life doing it,” Butler said.

ABC27 News spoke to three firefighters who worked with him at his station along South 13th Street in the Allison Hill neighborhood. They were too distraught to talk on camera but say DeVoe was married, had four kids, and was a real family man. As a person, they describe him as energetic, kind, and someone they looked up to as a boss.

That was all torn away at 14th and Walnut Streets in Harrisburg. Harrisburg Police say 19-year-old Khanyae Kendall slammed into his car after blowing through a stop sign, while under the influence, in a stolen car, and without a license.

ABC27 News interviewed DeVoe back in 2010 for a story on fire safety.

“Everything can be gone in the blink of an eye,” Butler said. “It happened so fast.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Lt. DeVoe and his family. You can donate by clicking here.

