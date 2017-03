PENBROOK, Pa. (WHTM) – The Penbrook Athletic Association is need of baseball coaches.

So far, 50 kids have signed up for the upcoming season and more are waiting for a chance to join.

The group is hoping to get more coaches before opening day on April 29.

Applicants must pass a background check, which is free for volunteers.

More sponsors are also needed.

For more information, please call Kelli Cover at 979-9297 or email her at penbrook_baseball@aol.com.

