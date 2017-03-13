Bears beat Providence 4-2 move into tie for 3rd place

03/12/2017 – (Hershey, PA- March 12, 2017)- Stanislav Galiev scored twice, and Pheonix Copley turned aside 28 shots as the Hershey Bears hockey team won a seventh straight game on home ice, beating the Providence Bruins 4-2 on Sunday. The victory pulled Hershey into a three-way tie in the Atlantic Division at 77 points with Providence and Bridgeport, however the Bruins and Sound Tigers have played one fewer game than Hershey.

After falling behind 1-0 on an Alex Grant goal only 1:46 to the game, Galiev responded with his 20th goal of the season. The forward rushed down the left wing and snapped a shot through netminder Malcom Subban to make it 1-1. Colby Williams assisted on the goal.

After Jake DeBrusk gave Providence a 2-1 lead at the 9:33 mark of the first period, Galiev had an answer again, striking on the power play at 16:24. Christian Thomas slapped a pass towards the net that Galiev redirected past Subban’s pad to make it 2-2. Galiev’s two-goal performance gave him his fifth multi-goal game of the season.

The game-winning goal came from Hershey captain Garrett Mitchell at the 14:19 mark of the second period. The Bears rushed in on an odd-man rush, and Chandler Stephenson found teammate Chris Bourque in the slot. He fired a shot to the net that Subban stopped, but the netminder appeared to lose track of the puck. Mitchell capitalized on the rebound and struck for his eighth goal of the season to give Hershey the 3-2 lead.

Copley would deny the Bruins of a trying goal in the third period, adding nine saves in the final fame. Nathan Walker would complete the victory for Hershey, collecting his 10th goal of the season by scoring into an empty net with 47 seconds to play.

The end of the game saw bad blood boil over as a scrum erupted in front of the Providence net. Providence netminder Malcom Subban jumped into the scrum, and challenged Hershey’s Copley to a fight. Copley skated out to center ice and dropped his gloves, but Subban was restrained by the officials and ushered to the locker room before a fight developed.

The Bears were outshot 30-15 in the contest and went 1-for-5 on the power play. Providence was 0-for-3.

The Bears return to Giant Center for a pair of games next weekend versus Hartford. Ticket information is available on HersheyBears.com.

