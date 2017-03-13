Attorney general warns of scams during winter storm

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Not even a major winter storm will stop scammers from scheming to get their hands on other people’s money.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says the Bureau of Consumer Protection in the past has received complaints during snowstorms about schemes concerning home repair, snow plow operators, government loans and grants and fake disaster-related fundraising efforts.

“We want Pennsylvanians to be aware of possible scams and report any suspicious activity to our office’s Bureau of Consumer Protection,” Shapiro said in a release.

Here are warning signs for potential home repair scams:

Unsolicited door-to-door sales pitches.

Requests for large up-front payments.

No written estimates or contracts.

Offers to perform work using “left over” or “discount” materials from other jobs.

High-pressure sales pitches.

To verify that a business is registered with the Bureau of Consumer Protection, call 888-520-6680 or visit attorneygeneral.gov.

Residents with questions or problems related to disaster-recovery scams should call the bureau’s hotline at 800-441-2555 or file a complaint at attorneygeneral.com.

