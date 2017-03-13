Arson arrest in Lancaster County

Martic Township, Pa. (WHTM) – Police arrest a man they say tried to set a middle school on fire.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Monday at Marticville Middle School.

Police say Kevin Dube, 24, set a metal door near the back of the building on fire.

They say he also intentionally set off a fire alarm.

Dube was found inside the building when crews arrived.

He is facing charges of Burglary, Arson, and Institutional Vandalism.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

He was taken to Lancaster County prison.

