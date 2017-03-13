Amtrak modifies schedule for winter storm

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Amtrak says it will operate a modified schedule in the Northeast during Tuesday’s winter storm.

There will be no Acela Express service between New York City and Boston and there will be limited service between New York and Washington, D.C.

Keystone Service will operate on a severe weather schedule.

Amtrak said passengers with reservations should check their train status on Amtrak.com before their scheduled departure.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s