Amtrak modifies schedule for winter storm

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Amtrak says it will operate a modified schedule in the Northeast during Tuesday’s winter storm.

There will be no Acela Express service between New York City and Boston and there will be limited service between New York and Washington, D.C.

Keystone Service will operate on a severe weather schedule.

Amtrak said passengers with reservations should check their train status on Amtrak.com before their scheduled departure.

