Trump praises arrest of ‘troubled person’ at White House

POTOMAC FALLS, Va. (AP) – President Donald Trump is praising the U.S. Secret Service for doing a “fantastic job” apprehending a “troubled person” who climbed a fence and was approaching a south entrance to the White House while Trump was inside the executive mansion.

It was the first known security breach at the White House since Trump took office nearly two months ago.

Washington, D.C., police identified the intruder as 26-year-old Jonathan Tran of Milpitas, California.

According to the police report, when approached by a Secret Service officer on the south grounds about 11:38 p.m. Friday and asked whether he had a pass authorizing him to be in the restricted area, Tran replied, “No, I am a friend of the president. I have an appointment.”

Asked how he got there, he said he “jumped the fence.”

The Secret Service says the intruder, whom it did not identify, had climbed an outer perimeter fence near the Treasury Department and East Executive Avenue. He was arrested without further incident.

Authorities found two cans of Mace on Tran, including one inside his jacket pocket, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court. The complaint says Tran was also carrying a U.S. passport, an Apple laptop computer, a book written by Trump and a letter he had written to the president.

