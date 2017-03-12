Teen on scooter struck by driver who didn’t stop

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured in Lancaster County early Sunday when he was struck by a vehicle that did not stop, police said.

The teen, from Lebanon, was using a self-propelled scooter in the 100 block of Creek Road, in West Cocalico Township, while wearing dark clothing. Police said he was struck from behind in the southbound lane by an unknown vehicle that was also traveling south.

The youth has multiple leg fractures, a broken arm, and other non-life threatening injuries.

The unknown vehicle lost its antenna and part of the passenger side plastic inner fender. The vehicle is likely to have other damage on the front and passenger side, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ephrata police at (717) 738-9200.

