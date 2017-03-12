Springettsbury police looking for missing man

UPDATE: Police say Tony Grooms has been found and his family has been notified.

—

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Springettsbury Township police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man who was last seen on the evening of Feb. 20.

Tony Rashi Grooms, 31, has been known to frequent the Harrisburg area.

He’s 6’3″ tall and weighs about 240 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Springettsbury police at 717-840-2971 or 717-757-3525.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...