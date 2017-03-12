Springettsbury police looking for missing man

By Published:
Tony Rashi Grooms (submitted)

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Springettsbury Township police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man who was last seen on the evening of Feb. 20.

Tony Rashi Grooms, 31, has been known to frequent the Harrisburg area.

He’s 6’3″ tall and weighs about 240 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Springettsbury police at 717-840-2971 or 717-757-3525.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s