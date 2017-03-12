Police investigate shooting incident in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a shooting incident in Columbia.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Avenue I around 7:45 a.m. Sunday and learned a resident of the home suffered a gunshot wound earlier in the morning at another location in the borough.

Investigators were working to collect information and identify witnesses.

No other information was immediately released.

