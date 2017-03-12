Police: Enola man died in Friday crash on I-83

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A 47-year-old Enola man died in Friday’s crash on Interstate 83 near Harrisburg, police said.

State police in Harrisburg did not release the man’s name in a public information report Sunday.

They said he drove off the southbound lanes near the Paxton Street exit, and when he attempted to get back on the highway, he struck the side of a bridge and his vehicle overturned. He died at the scene.

The crash occurred around 1 p.m. It closed I-83 South between the exits for Paxton Street and 17th Street for about three hours.

