Pence appeals for complete GOP support for health overhaul

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Vice President Mike Pence appealed for total GOP congressional support for a White House-backed health overhaul during a brief visit Saturday to Kentucky, where the Republican governor and junior senator are among the plan’s skeptics.

Speaking at an energy company where business leaders had gathered, Pence said: “This is going to be a battle in Washington, D.C. And for us to seize this opportunity to repeal and replace Obamacare once and for all, we need every Republican in Congress, and we’re counting on Kentucky.”

He said President Donald Trump would lean on House Republicans – including two Kentucky lawmakers in the audience, Reps. Andy Barr and Brett Guthrie – to vote to replace former President Barack Obama’s law.

Pence’s trip was part of an effort to reassure conservatives who have raised objections to the House plan.

The House is expected to vote on the bill in less than two weeks, but faces resistance from critics within the GOP, including Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, who has called the initial draft “Obamacare Lite.”

