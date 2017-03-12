Pa. officials urge safety during winter storm

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration is urging drivers to avoid unnecessary travel during the winter storm so that road crews and emergency responders can do their jobs.

Wolf said travel restrictions for personal and commercial drivers could be put in place Monday evening into Tuesday.

The administration said the storm may bring treacherous travel due to heavy and blowing snow, as well as possible utility outages and downed trees.

“Our team is prepared and will work around the clock during the storm to keep roads as safe as possible,” PennDOT Secretary Leslie Richards said in a statement Sunday. “We urge the public to think of safety first and avoid travel during the storm unless it is absolutely necessary.”

Residents are also encouraged have emergency supplies on hand at home.

