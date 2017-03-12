Outdoors Report: custom-made Turkey calls

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM)- Turkey hunting just may be the most challenging hunt in the outdoors. The wild turkey is wary and paranoid, making it so difficult to hunt.

Like with most activities, you want to have the best equipment to ensure the best chance for success.

At the top of the list is your call. Having a custom-made call perfectly tuned by the maker gives you an instant advantage over the plethora of commercial calls on the market.

Not only are you getting a call that produces great sounds, but, in many cases, a work of art as well.

Choose your call carefully, the turkeys are listening carefully.

For abc27 Outdoors, I’m Kermit Henning.

