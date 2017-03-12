Muslims open up public conversation in Harrisburg

Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- This weekend Muslims across the country encouraged people to ask them questions.

The effort is called Meet a Muslim and one of the events was held in Harrisburg on Saturday.

Four members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community stood outside the Midtown Scholar with a sign that read, “Ask Me Anything.” Many people asked where the Muslim Community stood on ISIS and on politics.

Organizers say nothing was off limits.

“In general, questions about jihad are misunderstood concept in the West. How we treat Muslims… What do we think of Jesus in Islam?” said organizer Mohammed Safiullah.

Safiullah says he has lived in the U.S. for twenty-five years and is a citizen.

It is estimated that sixty-two percent of Americans do not know a Muslim person.

