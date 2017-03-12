Man with ‘Evil’ tattoo sought in $8K jewelry store theft

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to identify a man suspected of buying nearly $8,000 worth of jewelry with a fraudulent credit card account.

East Lampeter Township police said the man on Feb. 28 opened the account at Kay Jewelers in the Tanger Outlets then purchased a gold Rolex watch valued at $7,150, a Bulova watch valued at $374.25, and a warranty package valued at $549.99.

He’s about 30-35 years old, 5-foot-7 tall, with a husky build, with letter tattoos on his left fingers spell “EVIL,” police said.

He’s suspected in similar thefts at other stores.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Lampeter police at (717) 291-4676.

