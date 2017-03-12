Londonderry resident loses $800 in IRS scam

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County resident was scammed out of $800 by someone claiming to represent the Internal Revenue Service, police said.

The victim, a resident of Londonderry Township, sent the caller $800 in iTunes gift cards last week before realizing the scam, state police in Harrisburg said.

The IRS says it will never call to demand immediate payment or call about taxes owed without first mailing a bill, nor will it demand payment without giving an opportunity to question or appeal the amount owed.

Furthermore, the tax agency does not require a specific payment method, such as a prepaid debit card, or ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone.

If you get a phone call from someone claiming to be from the IRS and you don’t owe taxes, you can report it on the IRS Impersonation Scam Reporting web page or call 800-366-4484.

