Lancaster man charged with rape of teen girl

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A city man arrested last month for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl is facing additional charges after police say they identified a second victim.

Cristian Astacio, 19, forced another 13-year-old girl to have sex after she tried to push him away, police said. The incident allegedly occurred in June at Astacio’s home in the first block of Dauphin Street when he was 18 years old.

Astacio is charged with rape, unlawful contact with minors, statutory sexual assault, unlawful restraint of a minor, corruption of minors, and indecent assault.

His bail at Lancaster County Prison was set at $600,000.

Astacio was arrested last month after police said he had sexual contact with the other girl on multiple occasions between August and November. He waived a preliminary hearing in that case last week.

