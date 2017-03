HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Students in the Harrisburg High School District showed off their talent Saturday at the third annual Celebration of the Arts.

School students from kindergarten through 12th grade have been working on their singing, dancing and artwork since the start of the school year.

The event is part of the March “Music and Arts in our Schools” month.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...