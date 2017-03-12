Harrisburg Fire Department releases statement on fallen firefighter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- The City of Harrisburg Bureau of Fire tweeted out a statement on Saturday in reference to the death of Lieutenant Dennis DeVoe. Here is what they posted:

Please keep the family & @hbgfire members in your thoughts and prayers #lodd death @HBG_IAFF_428 Lt. Dennis DeVoe pic.twitter.com/nTODbqvRvj

It reads:

The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire is deeply saddened to announce the Line of Duty Death of Harrisburg Fire Lieutenant Dennis DeVoe.

Lt. DeVoe passed away this evening from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident on March 10, 2017 while responding to a house fire in the City of Harrisburg. He was surrounded by his family and close friends at the time of his passing.

Denny was a leader in our department and the fire service as a whole. His passion for the fire service made each of us strive to be better in all we do. Our department and the City of Harrisburg are better because of his service.

Our hearts are broken and we grieve for the loss of our brother. Our resolve is strong and our will unwavering as we move forward with our service to the City of Harrisburg just as Denny would have said is a must.

We love you, we will miss you Rest in Peace Brother DeVoe. Please keep his family and the members of the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire in your thoughts and prayers as we all grieve this loss to our family.

No further information will be released at this time. We will keep all informed as further information is available.