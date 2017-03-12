Flags ordered to half-staff in tribute to Harrisburg firefighter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania flags will fly at half-staff to honor a Harrisburg firefighter who died after he was injured in a crash while responding to a fatal fire.

Gov. Tom Wolf announced Sunday that he ordered all state flags at the Capitol Complex and state facilities in York and Dauphin counties to half-staff as a tribute to Lt. Dennis DeVoe.

DeVoe, of Stewartstown, was a 21-year veteran of the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire. He died Saturday after he was injured in a crash Friday night at the intersection of 14th and Walnut streets.

Wolf said flags shall remain lowered at half-staff until DeVoe is laid to rest.

DeVoe was on his way to a station to pick up his gear before heading to a fire in the 2500 block of Lexington Street that killed 3-year-old Ashanti Hughes and critically injured two other children. Investigators said the fire was caused by a recharging hoverboard.

Devoe’s vehicle was struck by an 18-year-old woman who ran a stop sign. Police said Khanyae Kendall fled the crash but was later arrested for DUI and other charges.

DeVoe had just returned from a funeral for another Harrisburg firefighter who died of cancer.

