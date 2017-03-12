10 Harrisburg homes damaged in fire

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A fire damaged 10 row homes and displaced several families Sunday afternoon in the city’s Allison Hill neighborhood.

The fire in the 1400 block of Walnut Street went to three alarms shortly after 3 p.m.

All residents escaped safely. The Red Cross is helping the displaced families with shelter and other needs

A firefighter was taken to a hospital for treatment of a minor knee injury.

Firefighters remained on the scene hours later as they worked to put out hot spots. Walnut Street was closed to traffic in the area.

The fire is a half-block from the intersection where Lt. Dennis DeVoe, a 21-year veteran of the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire, was fatally injured in a crash Friday night. He died Saturday.

Authorities said Devoe was on his way to the fire station on 16th Street to pick up his gear before heading to a fire in the 2500 block of Lexington Street that killed 3-year-old Ashanti Hughes and critically injured two other children. Officials said that fire was caused by a recharging hoverboard.

Devoe had just returned from a funeral for a retired Harrisburg firefighter who died of cancer when his vehicle was struck by an 18-year-old woman who ran a stop sign. Police said Khanyae Kendall fled the crash, but she was later arrested for DUI and other charges.

