Fire kills one child; firefighter responding dies in crash

A three-year-old girl is dead and two other children remain in critical condition following a fire in Harrisburg Friday night.

A Harrisburg fire lieutenant, who was involved in a crash on his way to the fire, has also died.

The night unfolded while Harrisburg’s law enforcement was at a funeral for a past firefighter, who died of cancer. The majority of them had to leave abruptly for yet another sad scene.

“It was terrible,” says neighbor SheauLynne Harris. “There was one little girl who didn’t know what to do. She didn’t know whether to jump or sit there and burn in the whole house.”

Harris is picking up the pieces from Friday night’s fire.

“I went to work with everything,” she says, “And I came home with nothing.”

Firefighters say the flames started from a hoverboard, plugged in at Harris’ next-door neighbors’ home.

“It was terrible, people screaming, mom screaming,” says Harris, “Because her kids were still in there. She made it out but her kids didn’t.”

The family’s three-year-old daughter died Saturday from burns. Two other children remain in critical condition.

And still, there’s more tragedy to come.

“Dennis Devoe was responding,” says Chief Brian Enterline of the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire. “He was T-boned at 14th and Walnut.”

Police say 19-year-old Khanyae Kendall, driving a stolen car, blew a stop sign and crashed into veteran firefighter Dennis DeVoe. Police say Kendall was under the influence and has been arrested on multiple charges.

Gabriel Olivera of the Harrisburg Bureau of Police says, “Lt. DeVoe was trying to respond to an incident, where he was trying to save some additional lives. And in that course of action was critically injured by someone that was very careless.”

Lt. DeVoe died Saturday, due to complications from that accident.

Enterline released a statement saying DeVoe “was a leader in our department and the fire service as a whole. Our department and the city of Harrisburg are better because of his service.”

It was a long, tough night for Harrisburg’s first responders, with only more tough nights to come for the families on Lexington Street.

“Everybody please pray for us. We lost everything,” says Theresa Harris. “And we have nowhere to go.”

The Harris family says, if you want to help them out, please call them at 609-222-3114.

