Chambersburg father charged with child endangerment

By Published:
Edwin Gomez Jr. (submitted)

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Franklin County man is facing charges after police say his young children wandered off to a nearby convenience store.

Edwin Gomez Jr., 29, of Chambersburg, was supposed to be watching his children, ages 4 and 5, when they walked about three blocks while crossing intersections of busy streets without adult supervision, borough police said.

Police were called after the children were found by themselves Monday afternoon in the Sheetz store on Monticello Court.

Gomez is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s