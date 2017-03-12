Chambersburg father charged with child endangerment

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Franklin County man is facing charges after police say his young children wandered off to a nearby convenience store.

Edwin Gomez Jr., 29, of Chambersburg, was supposed to be watching his children, ages 4 and 5, when they walked about three blocks while crossing intersections of busy streets without adult supervision, borough police said.

Police were called after the children were found by themselves Monday afternoon in the Sheetz store on Monticello Court.

Gomez is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children.

