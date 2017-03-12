Big snow on the way Monday night through Tuesday

Today will be breezy and continued chilly with highs in the lower to mid 30s. Despite the chill, it will be a generally pleasant day with sunshine mixing with just a few clouds at times. The winds die down tonight and clear skies will make for another very cold start Monday morning. This cold air will set the stage for the building coastal storm tomorrow night into Tuesday. Monday will start out sunny and cold with clouds building through the day. Snow will develop across the region from south to north after 9pm Monday night.

Ingredients are coming together for this storm to be the biggest snowfall of the season for Central PA. All of the cold air in place combined with a favorable storm track should spell significant accumulations for our region. Overnight Monday is when the storm will be really cranking with 1-2″ per hour snowfall rates. The heavy snow and wind will continue through the Tuesday morning commute and into the first part of the afternoon. The snow will taper by mid afternoon and should be wrapped up by 4pm Tuesday. Behind the storm, expect gusty winds Tuesday night and Wednesday with blowing and drifting snow likely. Travel will be quite hazardous through the duration of the storm. The latest model guidance suggests a foot of snow is looking more likely for a large chunk of the region. We will let one more round of data trickle in today and have our official snow forecast numbers later this afternoon. Until then, prepare now for a large snow storm that will impact travel late Monday through early Wednesday with the potential for power outages too.

With fresh snow on the ground, the late week is looking cold but mainly dry with winds in the immediate aftermath of the storm for Wednesday and Thursday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...