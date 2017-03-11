Winter Storm Watch for all of Central PA for Monday Night/Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Monday night through the day on Tuesday for heavy snowfall in the forecast. This includes all counties in our region, as well as neighboring counties in eastern PA and northern Maryland.

* HAZARD TYPES…Heavy snow and potential for blowing and drifting

snow.

* SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…Potential for 6 or more inches of snow.

* TIMING…Snow will begin Monday evening from west to east. The heaviest

snow will occur Late monday night and overnight into Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Heavy snow may cause significant travel disruptions,

dangerous travel conditions and isolated power outages.

* WINDS…Northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

Be prepared to change your travel plans for Tuesday as roads will likely become treacherous. Stay with abc27 meteorologist for updates and snowfall forecasts for this late winter storm.

